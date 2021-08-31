Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    445th Airlift Wing Airmen, Soldiers participate in joint medical training exercise

    OH, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Patrick O'Reilly 

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    Members of the 445th Aeromedical Staging Squadron and 445th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio joined with the 944th ASTS, Luke AFB, Arizona and the 84th Training Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky for a joint force medical exercise designed to increase skills in caring for combat wounded in challenging locations where traditional medical evacuation may not be possible. The Airmen and Soldiers trained at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and Wright State University's Calamityville training facility in Fairborn Ohio, Aug. 6-7, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Patrick OReilly and Staff Sgt. Matthew Bruch)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 08:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: OH, US

    #WPAFB #445AW #445ASTS #445AES #ReserveReady

