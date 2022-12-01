U.S. Soldiers, assigned to Bull Troop, 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, conduct a hasty attack during a situational training exercise at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 12, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 06:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|828676
|VIRIN:
|220112-A-BS310-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108771195
|Length:
|00:04:25
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, B Trp, 1/2CR STX lanes, by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
