ISTC Urban Sniper Course 2021

The International Special Training Center’s Urban Sniper Course out of Hohenfels, Germany, is designed to enhance sniper skills in urban environments through precision fire, engaging targets through glass, urban tactical movement, marksmanship day/night, planning, and stalking in urban terrain. Multiple countries participated in the event, including Belgium, Germany, Greece, Italy, Turkey, and the United States.