    ISTC Urban Sniper Course 2021

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    06.02.2021

    Video by Spc. Alisha Grezlik and Sgt. Patrik Orcutt

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    The International Special Training Center’s Urban Sniper Course out of Hohenfels, Germany, is designed to enhance sniper skills in urban environments through precision fire, engaging targets through glass, urban tactical movement, marksmanship day/night, planning, and stalking in urban terrain. Multiple countries participated in the event, including Belgium, Germany, Greece, Italy, Turkey, and the United States.

    Date Taken: 06.02.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 08:40
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE 

    This work, ISTC Urban Sniper Course 2021, by SPC Alisha Grezlik and SGT Patrik Orcutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    Hohenfels
    ISTC
    Urban Sniper

