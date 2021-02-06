The International Special Training Center’s Urban Sniper Course out of Hohenfels, Germany, is designed to enhance sniper skills in urban environments through precision fire, engaging targets through glass, urban tactical movement, marksmanship day/night, planning, and stalking in urban terrain. Multiple countries participated in the event, including Belgium, Germany, Greece, Italy, Turkey, and the United States.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 08:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|828675
|VIRIN:
|210602-A-UI440-427
|PIN:
|427
|Filename:
|DOD_108771140
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, ISTC Urban Sniper Course 2021, by SPC Alisha Grezlik and SGT Patrik Orcutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
