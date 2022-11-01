Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Assault with Comanche Troop

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    01.11.2022

    Video by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to Comanche Troop, 1st Squadron, 2D Cavalry Regiment, conduct an air assault raid with a UH-60 Black Hawk and a CH-47 Chinook during a squad level situational training exercise (STX) in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 11, 2022.
    (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 04:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 828674
    VIRIN: 220111-O-DT978-520
    Filename: DOD_108771104
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE 

    USArmy
    2CR
    7thATC
    TrainToWin
    StrongetTogether

