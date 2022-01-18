video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/828672" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Tora 6's 2022 New Year's message focusing on our Lines Of Effort - Partnerships, Readiness and People.



PARTNERSHIPS: Taking advantage of our bilateral opportunities as US Army Aviation Battalion - Japan and 陸上自衛隊 Japan Ground Self-Defense Force's 1st Helicopter Brigade conducted First Flight 2022 over Tokyo, Chiba and Tokyo Bay.



READINESS: These additional COVID mitigation measures are a further means to protect our force’s combat and defense readiness, the well-being of our families, and the health of Japan’s citizens. #stopthespread



PEOPLE: We also commemorate and celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin L. King Jr's lifetime of commitment to equality, justice, and civil rights for all. It is also a time to demonstrate resolve by getting involved and working together to strengthen and embrace the values of the community. #MLK



#Tora6 - #IchiDan



陸上総隊 Ground Component Command

U.S. Army Pacific

U.S. Forces Japan (在日米軍司令部)