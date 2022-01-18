Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tora 6's 2022 New Year's message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.18.2022

    Video by Manuel Torres-cortes 

    U.S. Army Japan

    Tora 6's 2022 New Year's message focusing on our Lines Of Effort - Partnerships, Readiness and People.

    PARTNERSHIPS: Taking advantage of our bilateral opportunities as US Army Aviation Battalion - Japan and 陸上自衛隊 Japan Ground Self-Defense Force's 1st Helicopter Brigade conducted First Flight 2022 over Tokyo, Chiba and Tokyo Bay.

    READINESS: These additional COVID mitigation measures are a further means to protect our force’s combat and defense readiness, the well-being of our families, and the health of Japan’s citizens. #stopthespread

    PEOPLE: We also commemorate and celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin L. King Jr's lifetime of commitment to equality, justice, and civil rights for all. It is also a time to demonstrate resolve by getting involved and working together to strengthen and embrace the values of the community. #MLK

    #Tora6 - #IchiDan

    陸上総隊　Ground Component Command
    U.S. Army Pacific
    U.S. Forces Japan (在日米軍司令部)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 04:04
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 828672
    VIRIN: 220118-O-NR814-513
    PIN: 202219
    Filename: DOD_108771006
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tora 6's 2022 New Year's message, by Manuel Torres-cortes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JAPAN
    Army
    USARJ
    LOE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT