Tora 6's 2022 New Year's message focusing on our Lines Of Effort - Partnerships, Readiness and People.
PARTNERSHIPS: Taking advantage of our bilateral opportunities as US Army Aviation Battalion - Japan and 陸上自衛隊 Japan Ground Self-Defense Force's 1st Helicopter Brigade conducted First Flight 2022 over Tokyo, Chiba and Tokyo Bay.
READINESS: These additional COVID mitigation measures are a further means to protect our force’s combat and defense readiness, the well-being of our families, and the health of Japan’s citizens. #stopthespread
PEOPLE: We also commemorate and celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin L. King Jr's lifetime of commitment to equality, justice, and civil rights for all. It is also a time to demonstrate resolve by getting involved and working together to strengthen and embrace the values of the community. #MLK
#Tora6 - #IchiDan
陸上総隊 Ground Component Command
U.S. Army Pacific
U.S. Forces Japan (在日米軍司令部)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 04:04
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|828672
|VIRIN:
|220118-O-NR814-513
|PIN:
|202219
|Filename:
|DOD_108771006
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tora 6's 2022 New Year's message, by Manuel Torres-cortes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT