JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Jan. 18, 2022) Lt. Cmdr. John Daly, director of Facility Engineering and Acquisition Division, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Hawaii, discusses flushing water procedures in homes as part of the water quality recovery of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) housing communities. The U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 00:29
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|828665
|VIRIN:
|220118-N-FD567-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108770836
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Home Flushing Process, by SN Chris Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
