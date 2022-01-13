Task Force McCoy Soldiers Participate in Cold Weather Training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Task Force McCoy Soldiers conduct military operations during cold weather training as part of the Cold Weather Operations Course at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Jan. 13, 2022. Soldiers learned preventative measures for cold weather injuries, how to wear appropriate cold weather gear, pre-mission planning and maintaining proper nutrition and hydration. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan evacuees essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Summer Keiser, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)