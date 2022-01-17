Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 MLK Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    Video highlighting excerpts from three speeches given by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., for MLK Day January 17, 2022, on Fort McCoy, Wis. MLK Day is a federally recognized holiday. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2022
    Date Posted: 01.18.2022 19:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 828657
    VIRIN: 220117-A-FK859-131
    Filename: DOD_108770767
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 MLK Day, by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MLK
    Martin Luther King Jr
    MLK Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT