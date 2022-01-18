Oregon National Guard back in hospitals

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Hospital administrators give Oregon Army National Guard hospital relief mission members a first-day orientation briefing and hospital tour at West Valley Hospital in Dallas, Oregon, on Jan. 18, 2022. The seven soldier team is part of the National Guards' second hospital relief mission tasked to place 1,200 guard members in approximately 40 hospitals across Oregon to address urgent non-clinical staffing shortages.





Oregon National Guard Service Members started their second hospital relief mission today. Then new activation will place up to 1,200 Oregon Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen in up to 40 hospitals throughout the state. Today represented the first wave of the mobilization, positioning over 500 service members in hospitals. The second wave will begin on Jan. 21, setting the additional 700 National Guard Members in place.



These Soldiers and Airmen will serve in non-clinical support roles as material handlers, equipment runners, in addition to COVID testing support, laundry, custodial services, ensure hospital operations and other services in support of healthcare systems.



This activation follows a successful prior deployment of over 1,500 Oregon National Guardsmen that provided the same non-clinical support rolls staffed from August of 2021 and ended in December 2021.



The Oregon National Guard comprises over 8,000 Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen, dedicated to serving the communities they live in and maintaining the ability to serve the nation in times of war. The organization has the motto "Always Ready, Always There" and is the largest part-time employer in the state. Its members, on average, serve one weekend a month with an additional two-week period a year while maintaining civilian employment.



Journalist: U.S. Army National Guard video

by Maj. W. Chris Clyne

Oregon National Guard Public Affairs