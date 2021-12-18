AFN: Chris Nesbitt of Help Oki

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/828653" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Chris Nesbitt, the founder and president of Help Oki, talks about his background with the organization, Dec. 18, 2021, Okinawa, Japan. Help Oki is a non-profit, dedicated to providing the three basic needs of food, water, and shelter to anyone in need. (U.S. Navy video by MC3 Kelly Meyer)