U.S. Marine Corps veteran Chris Nesbitt, the founder and president of Help Oki, talks about his background with the organization, Dec. 18, 2021, Okinawa, Japan. Help Oki is a non-profit, dedicated to providing the three basic needs of food, water, and shelter to anyone in need. (U.S. Navy video by MC3 Kelly Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2022 20:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|828653
|VIRIN:
|211218-N-DG088-656
|Filename:
|DOD_108770748
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN: Chris Nesbitt of Help Oki, by PO3 Kelly Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
