    Rear Adm. Jablon Visits USS Nevada

    GUAM

    01.17.2022

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Rear Adm. Jeff Jablon, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, addresses the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Nevada (SSBN 733) and the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Darek Leary)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2022
    Date Posted: 01.18.2022 20:07
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 828652
    VIRIN: 220117-N-MH959-2001
    Filename: DOD_108770742
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: GU
    Hometown: BREMERTON, WA, US

    Nevada
    COMSUBPAC
    submarine
    Ohio-class
    CSP
    Special Events

