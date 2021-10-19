Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bow Wow Besties

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    10.19.2021

    Video by Airman Kathryn Guadagnuolo 

    AFN Tokyo

    USO Yokota brought the community and their furry friends together to get to know one another and have a little fun. The USO hosts events like this to bring together people with shared interests and make life overseas feel a bit more like home.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2022 18:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 828651
    VIRIN: 211019-F-PE001-791
    Filename: DOD_108770741
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bow Wow Besties, by Amn Kathryn Guadagnuolo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USO
    Yokota
    dogs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT