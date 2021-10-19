USO Yokota brought the community and their furry friends together to get to know one another and have a little fun. The USO hosts events like this to bring together people with shared interests and make life overseas feel a bit more like home.
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2022 18:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|828651
|VIRIN:
|211019-F-PE001-791
|Filename:
|DOD_108770741
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
This work, Bow Wow Besties, by Amn Kathryn Guadagnuolo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
