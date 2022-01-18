Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Painting the picture of Master Sgt. (Ret.) Malik Mayfield

    ALTUS, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kayla Christenson 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. (Ret.) Malik Mayfield shares his story of being an artist while serving 24 years in the United States Air Force and retiring at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Mayfield paints and draws numerous pieces of art which have been displayed at art events around the world.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.18.2022 16:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 828643
    VIRIN: 220118-F-OI201-189
    Filename: DOD_108770440
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: ALTUS, OK, US 

    TAGS

    U.S. AIR FORCE
    ALTUS AFB
    AETC

