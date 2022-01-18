Master Sgt. (Ret.) Malik Mayfield shares his story of being an artist while serving 24 years in the United States Air Force and retiring at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Mayfield paints and draws numerous pieces of art which have been displayed at art events around the world.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2022 16:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|828643
|VIRIN:
|220118-F-OI201-189
|Filename:
|DOD_108770440
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|ALTUS, OK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Painting the picture of Master Sgt. (Ret.) Malik Mayfield, by A1C Kayla Christenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT