    Leadership Snacks; Mindful Leader Refresh

    DYESS AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Josiah Brown 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    On this episode of Leadership Snacks, Dr. George teaches you to reconnect to the leader you want to be and see.

    Date Taken: 01.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.18.2022 14:44
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 828620
    VIRIN: 220118-F-LK778-1001
    Filename: DOD_108770134
    Length: 00:05:46
    Location: DYESS AFB, TX, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leadership Snacks; Mindful Leader Refresh, by A1C Josiah Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dyess
    reconnect
    Leadership Snack
    Dr George
    leader refresh

