    57th MXG Annual Load Crew Competition

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Video by Airman Trevor Bell 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 57th Maintenance Group participate in the 2021 Load Crew of the Year competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 13, 2022. In order to find the best of the best in weapons loading, Airmen from eight different aircraft participated in this annual competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Amn Trevor Bell)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.18.2022 15:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 828614
    VIRIN: 220113-F-WM701-0020
    Filename: DOD_108770042
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    Nellis AFB
    ACC
    Weapons load comp
    Maintenance Airmen
    57th MXG
    Weapons Airmen

