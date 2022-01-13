Airmen assigned to the 57th Maintenance Group participate in the 2021 Load Crew of the Year competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 13, 2022. In order to find the best of the best in weapons loading, Airmen from eight different aircraft participated in this annual competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Amn Trevor Bell)
|01.13.2022
|01.18.2022 15:58
|B-Roll
|828614
|220113-F-WM701-0020
|DOD_108770042
|00:01:37
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|3
|3
|0
This work, 57th MXG Annual Load Crew Competition, by Amn Trevor Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
