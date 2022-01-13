57th MXG Annual Load Crew Competition

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/828614" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen assigned to the 57th Maintenance Group participate in the 2021 Load Crew of the Year competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 13, 2022. In order to find the best of the best in weapons loading, Airmen from eight different aircraft participated in this annual competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Amn Trevor Bell)