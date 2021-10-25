Video Series #5: SEAD 3 Panel - Questions & Answers

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/828612" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

OVERVIEW: In this video DCSA Critical Technology Directorate hosts a joint DCSA and Cleared Industry Panel to address industry questions associated with the implementation of SEAD 3 as outlined in Part 117 of Title 32 CFR, “the NISPOM Rule,” and the SEAD 3 Industrial Security Letter. The video recommended viewing by Senior Management Officials, Key Management Personnel, Facility Security Officers, and key security staff.



On February 24, 2021, 32 CFR Part 117, “National Industrial Security Program Operating Manual (NISPOM)” became effective as a federal rule. Referred to as the “NISPOM rule,” it provides the contractor no more than 6 months from this effective date to comply with the requirements stipulated therein. The NISPOM rule replaces the NISPOM previously issued as a DoD policy (DoD 5220.22-M), which will be cancelled shortly after the allotted 6 month implementation period ends. Until then, DoD 5220.22-M will remain in effect.



The rule implements policy, assigns responsibilities, establishes requirements, and provides procedures consistent with Executive Order 12829, “National Industrial Security Program;” Executive Order 10865, “Safeguarding Classified Information within Industry;” and 32 Code of Regulation Part 2004, “National Industrial Security Program.” That guidance outlines the protection of classified information that is disclosed to, or developed by contractors of the U.S. Government.