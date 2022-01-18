Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors train at the Littoral Training Facility

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Collins 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    220118-N-KY668-0001

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (January 18, 2022) Sailors train at Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC), Detachment Southeast, Littoral Training Facility. All Sailors and officers assigned to an LCS train in watch stations using virtual reality technology, and are required to demonstrate proficiency in their respective watch stations before manning live, shipboard watches. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin Collins/ Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.18.2022 12:19
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 828609
    VIRIN: 220118-N-KY668-0001
    Filename: DOD_108770006
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors train at the Littoral Training Facility, by PO2 Austin Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    LTF
    SCSTC

