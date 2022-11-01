Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SECAF surprises 17th Training Wing Airman with SLECP selection announcement

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood and Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall surprised Staff Sgt. Samuel Cervantez, 17th Civil Engineer Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of plans and operations for the Office of Emergency Management, with the news of selection for the Senior Leader Enlisted Commissioning Program, Jan. 11, via zoom conference with 17th Training Wing leadership.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.18.2022 10:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 828599
    VIRIN: 220111-F-ZB472-139
    Filename: DOD_108769880
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SECAF
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    Frank Kendall
    SLECP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT