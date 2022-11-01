SECAF surprises 17th Training Wing Airman with SLECP selection announcement

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/828599" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall surprised Staff Sgt. Samuel Cervantez, 17th Civil Engineer Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of plans and operations for the Office of Emergency Management, with the news of selection for the Senior Leader Enlisted Commissioning Program, Jan. 11, via zoom conference with 17th Training Wing leadership.