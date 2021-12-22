Aviano Elementary School surprised its students with goodies and a visit from Santa before releasing them for holiday break.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2022 07:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|828590
|VIRIN:
|211222-F-NN513-140
|Filename:
|DOD_108769651
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviano Elementary Holiday Send Off, by A1C Taryn Onyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
