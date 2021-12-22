Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviano Elementary Holiday Send Off

    ITALY

    12.22.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Taryn Onyon 

    AFN Aviano

    Aviano Elementary School surprised its students with goodies and a visit from Santa before releasing them for holiday break.

    Date Taken: 12.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2022 07:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 828589
    VIRIN: 211222-F-NN513-388
    Filename: DOD_108769645
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviano Elementary Holiday Send Off, by A1C Taryn Onyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Aviano Air Base
    Aviano Elementary
    Aviano Holiday Break

