    MA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Emma Fliszar 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew medevacs six stranded duck hunters from their grounded boat in the Slough Point marshes near Barnstable, Massachusetts, Jan. 15, 2022. The boat was grounded after low tides. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Cape Cod/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2022
    Date Posted: 01.16.2022 15:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 828557
    VIRIN: 220116-G-NA511-001
    Filename: DOD_108768730
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: MA, US

    Downloads: 11
    High-Res. Downloads: 11

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew medevacs six stranded duck hunters, by PO3 Emma Fliszar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medevac Search and rescue USCG MH-60 Coast Guard

