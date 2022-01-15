Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew medevacs six stranded duck hunters from their grounded boat in the Slough Point marshes near Barnstable, Massachusetts, Jan. 15, 2022. The boat was grounded after low tides. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Cape Cod/released)
|01.15.2022
|01.16.2022 15:16
|B-Roll
|828557
|220116-G-NA511-001
|DOD_108768730
|00:02:23
|MA, US
|11
|11
