    Coast Guard rescues 2 people from sailing vessel beset by water near 57 miles of Apalachicola

    FL, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    An Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoists two mariners from a 42-foot sailing vessel beset by weather 57 miles of Apalachicola Jan.16, 2022. the two boaters were safely transferred to Air Station Clearwater with no medical concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2022
    Date Posted: 01.16.2022 13:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 828556
    VIRIN: 011622-G-G0107-1000
    Filename: DOD_108768701
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: FL, US

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 people from sailing vessel beset by water near 57 miles of Apalachicola, by PO3 Erik Villa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

