An Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoists two mariners from a 42-foot sailing vessel beset by weather 57 miles of Apalachicola Jan.16, 2022. the two boaters were safely transferred to Air Station Clearwater with no medical concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2022 13:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|828556
|VIRIN:
|011622-G-G0107-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108768701
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 people from sailing vessel beset by water near 57 miles of Apalachicola, by PO3 Erik Villa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT