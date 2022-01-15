A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans aircrew hoists a stranded kayaker on the Pearl River near Slidell, Louisiana on Jan. 15, 2021. The 86-year-old kayaker was stranded due to the weather but safely transported to Air Station New Orleans. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2022 13:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|828555
|VIRIN:
|220115-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108768699
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, US
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, Coast Guard rescues kayaker near Slidell, La., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT