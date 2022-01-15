Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues kayaker near Slidell, La.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW ORLEANS, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans aircrew hoists a stranded kayaker on the Pearl River near Slidell, Louisiana on Jan. 15, 2021. The 86-year-old kayaker was stranded due to the weather but safely transported to Air Station New Orleans. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2022
    Date Posted: 01.16.2022 13:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 828555
    VIRIN: 220115-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_108768699
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues kayaker near Slidell, La., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rescue
    New Orleans
    Air Station
    Coast Guard
    Helicopter
    Kayaker

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT