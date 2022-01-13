Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Education and Training Command 80th Anniversary: 49th Wing

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Air Education and Training Command celebrates their 80th anniversary of recruiting, training and educating exceptional Airmen and Guardians Jan. 23, 2022. The 49th Wing, located at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, is one of the 25 wings assigned to AETC and is home to the U.S. Air Force's premiere F-16 Fighting Falcon and MQ-9 Reaper training program. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.15.2022 10:25
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    Holloman Air Force Base
    Air Education and Training Command
    49th Wing
    AETC 80

