Air Education and Training Command celebrates their 80th anniversary of recruiting, training and educating exceptional Airmen and Guardians Jan. 23, 2022. The 49th Wing, located at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, is one of the 25 wings assigned to AETC and is home to the U.S. Air Force's premiere F-16 Fighting Falcon and MQ-9 Reaper training program. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2022 10:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|828535
|VIRIN:
|220113-F-TY635-056
|Filename:
|DOD_108768370
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Education and Training Command 80th Anniversary: 49th Wing, by A1C Antonio Salfran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT