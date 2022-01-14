HONOLULU (Jan. 14, 2022) – Capt. Darren Guenther, chief of staff, Commander, Navy Region Hawaii, and Capt. Steven Mills, Navy Region Hawaii chaplain, answer questions and give updates regarding water distribution system recovery efforts during a live daily update broadcast over social media. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Higgins)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2022 20:58
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|828530
|VIRIN:
|220114-N-SR472-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108768240
|Length:
|00:11:45
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Virtual JBPHH Daily Water Update, by PO2 Thomas Higgins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
