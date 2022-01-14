Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Am A Black Knight | Staff Sgt. William Phillips

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jayden Ford 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    In the seventh episode of our Black Knights series, meet Staff Sgt. William Phillips, a CATM instructor from the 19th Security Forces Squadron, who trains our Airmen on the proper fundamentals of various weapon systems. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jayden Ford)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022 16:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 828527
    VIRIN: 220114-F-XY725-825
    Filename: DOD_108768182
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 

    This work, I Am A Black Knight | Staff Sgt. William Phillips, by SrA Jayden Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Black Knights
    19th Airlift Wing
    LRAFB

