In the seventh episode of our Black Knights series, meet Staff Sgt. William Phillips, a CATM instructor from the 19th Security Forces Squadron, who trains our Airmen on the proper fundamentals of various weapon systems. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jayden Ford)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2022 16:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|828527
|VIRIN:
|220114-F-XY725-825
|Filename:
|DOD_108768182
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, I Am A Black Knight | Staff Sgt. William Phillips, by SrA Jayden Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
