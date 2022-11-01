Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-35B B-Roll first launches and recovery aboard USS Tripoli LHA 7

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    USPACOM, AT SEA

    01.11.2022

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Christopher Sypert 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220111-N-TT639-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 11, 2022) -- F-35B Lightning IIs attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122 conduct flight operations for the first time aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 11. This is the first time F-35s have operated on Tripoli. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022 15:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 828522
    VIRIN: 220111-N-TT639-1001
    Filename: DOD_108768045
    Length: 00:03:55
    Location: USPACOM, AT SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35B B-Roll first launches and recovery aboard USS Tripoli LHA 7, by SA Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Amphibious Assault Ship
    F-35 Lightning II
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT