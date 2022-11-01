220111-N-TT639-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 11, 2022) -- F-35B Lightning IIs attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122 conduct flight operations for the first time aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 11. This is the first time F-35s have operated on Tripoli. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2022 15:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|828522
|VIRIN:
|220111-N-TT639-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108768045
|Length:
|00:03:55
|Location:
|USPACOM, AT SEA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, F-35B B-Roll first launches and recovery aboard USS Tripoli LHA 7, by SA Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
