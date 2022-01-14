Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Krista Reed Choate 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    This video shows the safety measures put in place under Health Protection Condition Level Charlie on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Jan. 14, 2022. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Krista Reed Choate)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022 15:31
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 828521
    VIRIN: 210114-F-UB933-1001
    Filename: DOD_108768043
    Length: 00:17:06
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HPCON Charlie Official Update, by A1C Krista Reed Choate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    COVID19
    HPCON CHARLIE

