This video shows the safety measures put in place under Health Protection Condition Level Charlie on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Jan. 14, 2022. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Krista Reed Choate)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2022 15:31
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|828521
|VIRIN:
|210114-F-UB933-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108768043
|Length:
|00:17:06
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HPCON Charlie Official Update, by A1C Krista Reed Choate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT