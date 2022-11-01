F-35B B-Roll first launches and recovery aboard LHA 7 USS Tripoli

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



220111-N-CZ759-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 11, 2022) -- F-35B Lightning IIs attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122 conduct flight operations for the first time aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 11. This is the first time F-35s have operated on Tripoli. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore Quintana)