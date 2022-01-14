America's Shipyard - Episode Eight

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Welcome to America's Shipyard, a series dedicated to highlighting the amazing employees getting the work done at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) - ONE TEAM supporting ONE MISSION! In this eighth episode, Capt. Dianna Wolfson surprised the Hydraulics Shop (Shop 31).



“Utilizing Naval Sustainment Systems – Shipyards (NSS-SY), the shop is removing barriers and streamlining processes to improve throughput which directly benefits our projects, our Navy and our nation,” said Shipyard Commander Capt. Dianna Wolfson. “NSS-SY’s mission of 'On Time, Every Time' is directly aligned with our Strategic Framework and vision of delivering on time, every time, everywhere to protect America. In pursuit of those goals, this team has been supporting USS Toledo (SSN 769) better and faster than ever before thanks to amplified efforts with the Shop 31 Production Control Center (PCC), another NSS-SY initiative, to minimize workflow delays as well as increased presence of engineering in the shop.”



Shop 31 has recently doubled the throughput in the shop, decreasing the cycle time so that the work gets back to the submarine faster than ever before. These efforts were due in part of the amplified efforts of the PCC within the Production Department (Code 900) in a way to minimize workflow reductions as well as the increased presence of engineering within the shop to aid in getting the work done as efficiently as possible. The team also recently went through a LEAN event to develop a more functional workspace for their people, including installing new flooring, tool boards, and more.



Bravo Zulu to all involved and a job well-done!



#OneMissionOneTeam #WeGotThis



Video by Ryan Hill, Videographer with the Shipyard Audio Visual Production Office



Written by Kristi Britt, Public Affairs Specialist