Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MHS GENESIS Short Announcement

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Video by James Camillocci 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    The San Antonio Market, to include Brooke Army Medical Center, Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center and the outlying clinics, will transition to MHS GENESIS on Jan. 22, 2022.

    MHS GENESIS is the new electronic health record for the Military Health System. The health record delivers data to healthcare teams wherever patients receive treatment -- whether it’s at a medical facility within the Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs or the U.S. Coast Guard. This record will stay with service members from the time of their enlistment through veteran status.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022 13:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 828511
    VIRIN: 220114-A-NB001-1730
    Filename: DOD_108767911
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MHS GENESIS Short Announcement, by James Camillocci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wilford Hall
    BAMC
    DHA
    MHS GENESIS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT