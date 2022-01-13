Secretary Blinken meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi
UNITED STATES
01.13.2022
Courtesy Video
Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi at the Department of State.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2022 11:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|828500
|Filename:
|DOD_108767742
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|US
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Secretary Blinken meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi
LEAVE A COMMENT