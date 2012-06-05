Defense Team for KSM and the 911 Co-conspirators brief the media following the arraignment of the suspected mastermind of the 911 Terrorist Attacks

Defense Counsel for, Khalid Sheik Mohammad and the other 911 Co-conspirators brief the media following their arraignment at Guantanamo Bay on May 5, 2012.
Defense Khalid Sheik Mohammed -- David Nevin, learned counsel Marine Maj. Derek Poteet and Army Capt Jason Wright Walid Bin Attash -- Cheryl Borman, learned counsel Marine Maj. William Hennessey Air Force Capt. Michael Schwartz Ramzi bin al Shibh -- James Harrington, learned counsel Navy Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Bogucki Ammar al Baluchi Ali Abd al Aziz Ali -- James Connell III, learned counsel Air Force Lt. Col. Sterling Thomas Mustafa al Hawsawi -- Navy Cmdr. Walter Ruiz, learned counsel. Also available in high definition
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2012
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2022 13:54
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|828499
|VIRIN:
|120506-A-ZR858-169
|Filename:
|DOD_108767737
|Length:
|00:58:46
|Location:
|CU
