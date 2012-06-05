Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Team for KSM and the 911 Co-conspirators brief the media following the arraignment of the suspected mastermind of the 911 Terrorist Attacks

    CUBA

    05.06.2012

    Courtesy Video

    Joint Task Force Guantanamo Public Affairs

    Defense Counsel for, Khalid Sheik Mohammad and the other 911 Co-conspirators brief the media following their arraignment at Guantanamo Bay on May 5, 2012.
    Defense Khalid Sheik Mohammed -- David Nevin, learned counsel Marine Maj. Derek Poteet and Army Capt Jason Wright Walid Bin Attash -- Cheryl Borman, learned counsel Marine Maj. William Hennessey Air Force Capt. Michael Schwartz Ramzi bin al Shibh -- James Harrington, learned counsel Navy Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Bogucki Ammar al Baluchi Ali Abd al Aziz Ali -- James Connell III, learned counsel Air Force Lt. Col. Sterling Thomas Mustafa al Hawsawi -- Navy Cmdr. Walter Ruiz, learned counsel. Also available in high definition

    Date Taken: 05.06.2012
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022 13:54
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 828499
    VIRIN: 120506-A-ZR858-169
    Filename: DOD_108767737
    Length: 00:58:46
    Location: CU

    September 11th
    2001
    GTMO
    JTF Guantanamo
    high definition
    Guantanamo bay
    KSM
    Arraignment
    Khalid Sheik Mohammad
    Defense Counsel
    911 Co

