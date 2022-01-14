102nd Intelligence Wing Command Message for January 2022 - Col. Nicole Ivers

Col. Nicole Ivers, commander of the 102nd Mission Support Group, delivers the 102 IW Command Message for January 2022. In her message, she spoke of getting the new year started on the right foot by focusing on the important things; self, family, community, and mission.
To that Col. Ivers emphasized the importance of giving back during the upcoming national day of service.
“On the third Monday each January, the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service is not only a federal holiday, but it is a national day of service –a day on, not a day off,” says Col. Ivers. “It is a day to take time with family but also to spend some time in giving back to your community – to step up as a citizen of this proud nation and contribute to the greater good!.”
#oneteamonefight #ang #commandmessage
|01.14.2022
|01.14.2022 11:22
|Briefings
|828497
|220114-Z-WQ490-929
|DOD_108767726
|00:04:33
|OTIS ANGB, MA, US
|1
|1
