Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    102nd Intelligence Wing Command Message for January 2022 - Col. Nicole Ivers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Video by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Col. Nicole Ivers, commander of the 102nd Mission Support Group, delivers the 102 IW Command Message for January 2022. In her message, she spoke of getting the new year started on the right foot by focusing on the important things; self, family, community, and mission.

    To that Col. Ivers emphasized the importance of giving back during the upcoming national day of service.

    “On the third Monday each January, the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service is not only a federal holiday, but it is a national day of service –a day on, not a day off,” says Col. Ivers. “It is a day to take time with family but also to spend some time in giving back to your community – to step up as a citizen of this proud nation and contribute to the greater good!.”

    #oneteamonefight #ang #commandmessage

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022 11:22
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 828497
    VIRIN: 220114-Z-WQ490-929
    Filename: DOD_108767726
    Length: 00:04:33
    Location: OTIS ANGB, MA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing Command Message for January 2022 - Col. Nicole Ivers, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cape cod
    102nd Intelligence Wing
    command message
    Otis Air National Guard
    102iw

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT