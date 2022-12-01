U.S. Combat Medics Train alongside Polish Students

Combat Medics assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment of the Washington National Guard train with Polish students on basic combat lifesaver techniques at Bydgoszcz, Poland, Jan. 12, 2022. Soldiers trained alongside Polish students in basic combat lifesaver skills, providing vital knowledge in first-aid situations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina)
