Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Combat Medics Train alongside Polish Students

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BYDGOSZCS, POLAND

    01.12.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Combat Medics assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment of the Washington National Guard train with Polish students on basic combat lifesaver techniques at Bydgoszcz, Poland, Jan. 12, 2022. Soldiers trained alongside Polish students in basic combat lifesaver skills, providing vital knowledge in first-aid situations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022 11:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 828495
    VIRIN: 220114-Z-IQ017-1001
    Filename: DOD_108767712
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: BYDGOSZCS, PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Combat Medics Train alongside Polish Students, by SSG Marimar Rivera Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1ID
    VCorps
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    ItWillBeDone
    DarkRifles

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT