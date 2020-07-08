Ferritin to 1B06PL 08-07-2020

A 3D model of the Spike Ferritin Nanoparticle vaccine candidate. The image was generated using a model of the Spike-Ferritin nanoparticle and the programs UCSF ChimeraX and Blender programs.
Animation by Paul. V. Thomas
Walter Reed Army Institute of Research
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2022 11:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|828494
|VIRIN:
|210425-A-A1902-808
|Filename:
|DOD_108767704
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|SILVER SPRING, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
