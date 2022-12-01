Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kitchen Spoons and Combat Boots

    COLCHESTER, VT, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2022

    Video by John Rodgers 

    Family Programs - Vermont

    Do you have a loved one that will be returning from deployment in the near future or recently has come home? Do you have concerns regarding the transition back into civilian life after several months of separation? Are you curious on what changes could take place within your home life dynamics?

    Learn about the top five categories most commonly seen in households effected by deployment and how to overcome any challenges.

    This work, Kitchen Spoons and Combat Boots, by John Rodgers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kitchen Spoons and Combat Boots

