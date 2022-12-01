Kitchen Spoons and Combat Boots

Do you have a loved one that will be returning from deployment in the near future or recently has come home? Do you have concerns regarding the transition back into civilian life after several months of separation? Are you curious on what changes could take place within your home life dynamics?
Learn about the top five categories most commonly seen in households effected by deployment and how to overcome any challenges.
|01.12.2022
|01.14.2022 12:59
|Series
|828490
|220112-O-LL008-083
|DOD_108767663
|00:22:27
|COLCHESTER, VT, US
|0
|0
