Corps Connection Season 2 Episode 4 January 2022

In this month's episode we look at the #SavannahDistrict as they continue to search for Civil War relics located under the water in the Savannah River.
Catch up with our #GalvestonDistrict as they reuse dredged sand from local navigation channels and place it along the beach in Galveston, Texas.
#NewYorkDistrict is renovating buildings at the Caven Point U.S. Army Reserve Center in New Jersey.
And, the #EuropeDistrict highlights their Southern Europe Area Office as they give an overview on their wide ranging portfolio in Europe.
