    Corps Connection Season 2 Episode 4 January 2022

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this month's episode we look at the #SavannahDistrict as they continue to search for Civil War relics located under the water in the Savannah River.

    Catch up with our #GalvestonDistrict as they reuse dredged sand from local navigation channels and place it along the beach in Galveston, Texas.

    #NewYorkDistrict is renovating buildings at the Caven Point U.S. Army Reserve Center in New Jersey.

    And, the #EuropeDistrict highlights their Southern Europe Area Office as they give an overview on their wide ranging portfolio in Europe.

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022 08:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps Connection Season 2 Episode 4 January 2022, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Military Construction
    Civil Works
    Corps Connection

