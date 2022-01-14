U.S. Marines across 3d Marine Division compete in the 3d Marine Division Squad Competition at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 3-7, 2022. The week-long competition tests jungle survival skills, basic infantry tactics, and excellence in weapons handling. The competition participants are currently attached to 4th Marines as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Josue Marquez)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2022 03:55
|Category:
|Package
|VIRIN:
|220114-M-IN847-1001
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|THE JUNGLE WARFARE TRAINING CENTER, OKINAWA, JP
This work, Built Different: The 3d Marine Division Squad Competition, by Sgt Josue Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
