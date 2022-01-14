Built Different: The 3d Marine Division Squad Competition

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    THE JUNGLE WARFARE TRAINING CENTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.14.2022

    Video by Sgt. Josue Marquez 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines across 3d Marine Division compete in the 3d Marine Division Squad Competition at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 3-7, 2022. The week-long competition tests jungle survival skills, basic infantry tactics, and excellence in weapons handling. The competition participants are currently attached to 4th Marines as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Josue Marquez)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022 03:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 828485
    VIRIN: 220114-M-IN847-1001
    Filename: DOD_108767570
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: THE JUNGLE WARFARE TRAINING CENTER, OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

