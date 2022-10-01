Airman 1st Class Orintho Farris Interview

Airman 1st Class Orintho Farris, 39th Security Forces Squadron security response team member, expands on personal stories he shared at Incirlik’s African American Heritage Council’s Panel of Understanding on Jan. 10, 2022, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Held in preparation for February’s observance of Black History Month, the panel included officers and enlisted members and tackled a wide variety of subjects including identity, prejudice and the black experience in the U.S. Armed Services. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2022 03:01
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|828483
|VIRIN:
|220114-F-IK699-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108767550
|Length:
|00:05:13
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
