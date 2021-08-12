Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USO Volunteer - Hideo-san

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.08.2021

    Video by Airman Kathryn Guadagnuolo 

    AFN Tokyo

    Hideo Furuhashi is a local Japanese man who has been volunteering with the USO for 46 years! Check out his story in this AFN Tokyo Pacific Spotlight.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022 00:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 828479
    VIRIN: 211208-F-PE001-967
    Filename: DOD_108767527
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USO Volunteer - Hideo-san, by Amn Kathryn Guadagnuolo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    USO

