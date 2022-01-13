More than 15, 000 National Guard members are currently activated to support COVID-19 relief efforts. Approximately 6, 000 of those Soldiers and Airmen are supporting civilian medical facilities, as COVID hospitalizations hit the highest amount since the pandemic began, according the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 17:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|828467
|VIRIN:
|220113-F-PI747-160
|Filename:
|DOD_108767107
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, National Guard members provide COVID-19 support to medical facilities, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT