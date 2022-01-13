Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard members provide COVID-19 support to medical facilities

    UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    More than 15, 000 National Guard members are currently activated to support COVID-19 relief efforts. Approximately 6, 000 of those Soldiers and Airmen are supporting civilian medical facilities, as COVID hospitalizations hit the highest amount since the pandemic began, according the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 17:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 828467
    VIRIN: 220113-F-PI747-160
    Filename: DOD_108767107
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: US

    This work, National Guard members provide COVID-19 support to medical facilities, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS

    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    COVID-19
    COVID

