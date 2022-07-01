Dogface Soldiers train in combatives

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers from 3rd Infantry Division recently took part in combatives certification training at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The U.S. Army Combatives Course is designed to train leaders and Soldiers in close-quarters combatives in order to instill the Warrior Ethos and prepare Soldiers to close with and defeat the enemy in hand-to-hand combat.