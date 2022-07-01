U.S. Army Soldiers from 3rd Infantry Division recently took part in combatives certification training at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The U.S. Army Combatives Course is designed to train leaders and Soldiers in close-quarters combatives in order to instill the Warrior Ethos and prepare Soldiers to close with and defeat the enemy in hand-to-hand combat.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 16:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|828448
|VIRIN:
|220107-A-MA645-271
|Filename:
|DOD_108766731
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|9
|High-Res. Downloads:
|9
This work, Dogface Soldiers train in combatives, by PV2 Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
