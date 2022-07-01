Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dogface Soldiers train in combatives

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Video by Pvt. Duke Edwards 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers from 3rd Infantry Division recently took part in combatives certification training at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The U.S. Army Combatives Course is designed to train leaders and Soldiers in close-quarters combatives in order to instill the Warrior Ethos and prepare Soldiers to close with and defeat the enemy in hand-to-hand combat.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 16:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 828448
    VIRIN: 220107-A-MA645-271
    Filename: DOD_108766731
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dogface Soldiers train in combatives, by PV2 Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Combatives
    hand to hand
    Close Quarters
    Warrior Ethos
    U.S. Army Combatives Course

