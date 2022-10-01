Pfc. Jacob Walderman Follows His Dream to Join the MDARNG

U.S. Army Pfc. Jacob Walderman, a military police with the Maryland Army National Guard, shares his story about achieving his dream to join the military. The recording of this video took place in Columbia, Maryland, on Jan. 10, 2022. Walderman said that he wants to use his military police training to seek a career in civilian law enforcement. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|01.10.2022
|01.13.2022 14:39
|Interviews
|828436
|220110-Z-OV020-1001
|DOD_108766441
|00:00:59
|COLUMBIA, MD, US
|1
|1
