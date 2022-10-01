Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pfc. Jacob Walderman Follows His Dream to Join the MDARNG

    COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Pfc. Jacob Walderman, a military police with the Maryland Army National Guard, shares his story about achieving his dream to join the military. The recording of this video took place in Columbia, Maryland, on Jan. 10, 2022. Walderman said that he wants to use his military police training to seek a career in civilian law enforcement. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 14:39
    Category: Interviews
    Location: COLUMBIA, MD, US 

    National Guard
    Maryland Army National Guard
    Chazz Kibler

