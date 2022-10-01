Pfc. Jacob Walderman Follows His Dream to Join the MDARNG

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Pfc. Jacob Walderman, a military police with the Maryland Army National Guard, shares his story about achieving his dream to join the military. The recording of this video took place in Columbia, Maryland, on Jan. 10, 2022. Walderman said that he wants to use his military police training to seek a career in civilian law enforcement. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)