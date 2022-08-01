KJGX WSR-88D Doppler weather radar Service Life Extension Program service

Jeffersonville, Georgia - The Next generation Weather Radar WSR-88D site KJGX located in Jeffersonville, GA received NOAA National Weather
Service directed NEXRAD Service Life Extension Program component upgrades.
On Jan. 8, technicians removed the radome to refurbish the pedestal assembly of the Doppler radar.
The Radar Operations Center at the National Weather center in Norman, Oklahoma provides maintenance coordination of the entire network of 159 radars to include 25 Department of Defense NEXRADs.
The SLEP is a series of upgrades and replacements that will keep our nation's radars viable into the 2030's. The KGJX WSR-88D has been in operation since 1988.
The first project of the WSR-88D radar was the installation of a new signal processor, next was an update of the transmitter. The final two projects are the refurbishment of the pedestal and the radar generators.
NOAA National Weather Service, the United States Air Force, and the Federal Aviation Administration are investing $150 million in the seven-year program.
The Robins AFB NEXRAD (KJGX) remains one of the best-maintained systems in the USAF inventory. This Doppler radar system provides continuous weather monitoring capability to provide Team Robins with accurate and timely weather observations, forecasts, resource protection, and weather briefings to ensure safety and success of all base and flight operations.
This WSR-88D radar also provides local meteorologists and weather forecasters the ability to detect any weather systems in the region.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 14:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|828434
|VIRIN:
|220108-F-BS509-922
|Filename:
|DOD_108766377
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
