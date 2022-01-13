Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd ID collaborates with Cadets at inaugural Marne Innovation Workshop

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Video by Spc. Daniel Thompson 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers from the 3rd Infantry Division participated in the first Marne Innovations Workshop at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Jan. 6-9, 2022. The workshop is a collaborative event that included participants from the Georgia Institute of Technology Army ROTC, the United States Military Academy, and the 75th Innovation Command. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Elsi Delgado and Spc. Daniel Thompson)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 14:57
    VIRIN: 220113-A-AB240-746
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd ID collaborates with Cadets at inaugural Marne Innovation Workshop, by SPC Daniel Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3ID
    Georgia Tech
    Army ROTC
    Marne Innovation Workshop
    Marne Innovation

