Soldiers from the 3rd Infantry Division participated in the first Marne Innovations Workshop at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Jan. 6-9, 2022. The workshop is a collaborative event that included participants from the Georgia Institute of Technology Army ROTC, the United States Military Academy, and the 75th Innovation Command. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Elsi Delgado and Spc. Daniel Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 14:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|828431
|VIRIN:
|220113-A-AB240-746
|Filename:
|DOD_108766261
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3rd ID collaborates with Cadets at inaugural Marne Innovation Workshop, by SPC Daniel Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
