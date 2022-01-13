3rd ID collaborates with Cadets at inaugural Marne Innovation Workshop

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the 3rd Infantry Division participated in the first Marne Innovations Workshop at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Jan. 6-9, 2022. The workshop is a collaborative event that included participants from the Georgia Institute of Technology Army ROTC, the United States Military Academy, and the 75th Innovation Command. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Elsi Delgado and Spc. Daniel Thompson)