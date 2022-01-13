2022 Tax Information Commercial (720p)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This year, the IRS has announced that instead of the traditional April 15 deadline, taxpayers will have a few extra days, until April 18, 2022, to file their tax returns. Living overseas can pose some unique tax questions if you work on the local economy, so be sure to reach out to your unit’s legal office to help navigate your countries tax law.