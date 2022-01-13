Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Tax Information Commercial (720p)

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    01.13.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This year, the IRS has announced that instead of the traditional April 15 deadline, taxpayers will have a few extra days, until April 18, 2022, to file their tax returns. Living overseas can pose some unique tax questions if you work on the local economy, so be sure to reach out to your unit’s legal office to help navigate your countries tax law.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 09:04
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 828301
    VIRIN: 220113-F-IP635-1002
    Filename: DOD_108764952
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 

    TAGS

    Taxes
    AFN Europe
    2022 Tax Information

