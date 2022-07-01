Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CJTF-HOA Soldiers prepare for new Army fitness test

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    01.07.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Dwane Young 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    CJTF-HOA holds training diagnostics to prepare soldiers for new ACFT.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 08:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 828298
    VIRIN: 220107-F-NX702-1001
    Filename: DOD_108764810
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF-HOA Soldiers prepare for new Army fitness test, by SrA Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldiers
    Army
    CJTF-HOA
    ACFT
    Army Combat Fitness Test
    H2F
    DWANEYOUNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT