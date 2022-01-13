What is in store for Baumholder Housing in the future? A lot, according to the Directorate of Public Works! Have a look at this video as you get ready to take the Army Housing Survey and see what great things are happening in the Baumholder community!
The Office of Management and Budget (OMB control number 0704-05530, exp. 03/31/2022) has approved this survey.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 08:17
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|828297
|VIRIN:
|220113-A-SK857-586
|Filename:
|DOD_108764785
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Army Housing Survey: Future Plans for Baumholder Housing, by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT