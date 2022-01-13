Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Housing Survey: Future Plans for Baumholder Housing

    GERMANY

    01.13.2022

    Video by Jason Tudor 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    What is in store for Baumholder Housing in the future? A lot, according to the Directorate of Public Works! Have a look at this video as you get ready to take the Army Housing Survey and see what great things are happening in the Baumholder community!

    The Office of Management and Budget (OMB control number 0704-05530, exp. 03/31/2022) has approved this survey.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 08:17
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 828297
    VIRIN: 220113-A-SK857-586
    Filename: DOD_108764785
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Housing Survey: Future Plans for Baumholder Housing, by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    housing
    installations
    StrongerTogether
    Housing Survey
    target_news_europe

