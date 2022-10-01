480th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots conducted Close Air Support training with Polish partner Joint Terminal Attack Controllers.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 04:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|828291
|VIRIN:
|220110-F-VG991-987
|Filename:
|DOD_108764493
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 480th F-16s conduct CAS with Polish partner JTACs, by SSgt Melody Howley and SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
